Social Media Reacts to Buckeyes Upset Over Longhorns
There was so much anticipation heading into the Ohio State Buckeyes' season opener against the Texas Longhorns. The 2025 NCAA football season might have technically started last week, but this was the real kickoff to the campaign, and it didn't disappoint.
Between Head Coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes defending their College Football Playoff National Championship title, Julian Sayin's debut as the new QB1, and Arch Manning's first game as the unquestioned Texas starter, the narratives around the game proved to be juicier than the actual clash. Ultimately, Ohio State prevailed 14-7 in a contest that wasn't really as close as the final score suggests.
How the football world reacted to the Buckeyes vs. Longhorns season kickoff
With a heavyweight matchup between the AP's preseason No. 1 and No.3 teams, there was bound to be a lot of electricity in the air before the Ohio State Buckeyes went to battle against the Texas Longhorns. Unfortunately, that excitement was dampened by the sadness surrounding legendary broadcaster Lee Corso's retirement, as he hosted his final College GameDay to preview the afternoon.
There were tears and tributes aplenty. Thankfully, the Buckeyes were able to send Corso off right, with Head Coach Ryan Day presenting him with a gift before the game and Ohio State awarding him another victory for the final pick of his career.
OSU's glory was slightly muted this offseason due to the anticipation of Arch Manning's debut season as a full-time starter. As the presumed top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, the world couldn't wait to see what he could do against a vaunted Buckeyes defense. In the end, Ohio State shut him down.
The Buckeyes held Manning to just 170 yards on 17-of-30 passing and picked him off once. Caleb Downs came up with a clutch tackle on a fourth-down stop to effectively end the game, asserting himself as someone who should be considered with the first-overall pick in 2026.
Meanwhile, quarterback Julian Sayin began his career as Ohio State's QB1 with a momentous victory. He was quiet but did enough to lead the Buckeyes to a Week 1 upset, finishing with 126 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-20 passing.
Ohio State continues its title defense against Grambling State on Saturday, September 6. Look for them to climb from No. 3 after toppling Texas.