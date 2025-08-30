Buckeyes' HC Ryan Day Gives Lee Corso Heartwarming Send-Off
The day is finally upon us. After a long offseason, weighed down by the hangover from a College Football Playoff National Championship victory, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Head Coach Ryan Day are ready to begin their arduous climb to defend their title. Their first test won't be an easy one, opening the season against the Texas Longhorns and presumed top quarterback prospect Arch Manning.
While this is a celebratory day, marking the "real" start of the NCAA football season, it's also a bittersweet event. That's because this highly anticipated clash between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State will also feature ESPN legend Lee Corso's final College GameDay.
He turned 90 years old this month and is the last remaining member of the original broadcast team from College GameDay's debut back in 1987. Needless to say, Corso has earned his retirement and all of the adoration that will follow him off the set. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day wanted to ensure that this would be a special day for the broadcaster to remember.
Ryan Day, Buckeyes pay tribute to Lee Corso
In the early parts of the broadcast, the Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach, Ryan Day, took some time out of his final preparations ahead of his season opener against the Texas Longhorns to honor Lee Corso. Day presented the ESPN legend with a commemorative Buckeyes helmet, adorned with 45 emblems marking each of the times that Corso picked Ohio State to win during his time at the College GameDay desk.
The very first time that the broadcaster donned some headgear to predict his winner on the show was actually back in 1996, when he picked the Buckeyes over the Penn State Nittany Lions. With 45, Ohio State is by far Corso's most highly chosen team, with the Alabama Crimson Tide in second with 38.
Day made sure to bring an extra sticker in hopes of convincing Corso to pick the Buckeyes for a 46th time, to end it the same way it all began. Coming into the clash between Ohio State and Texas, the broadcaster has a record of 286-144 for a near 67 percent success rate with his predictions. We'll see if he can add to that in his final College GameDay.