Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 NFL Scouting Combine Primer: Invitees, Schedule, and More

The NFL revealed their full list of 319 invitees to the 2026 Scouting Combine on Wednesday, with Ohio State being awarded a very significant presence.

A total of 11 Buckeyes were invited to the Combine, with several big names on the list.

Let’s take a look at all 11 Ohio State prospects that will descend upon the 2026 NFL Combine, and what they should expect at the event.

Who are the Buckeyes invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine?

Eleven Ohio State players received an invite for the Scouting Combine this year:

Player Position Caden Curry Defensive lineman CJ Donaldson Running back Caleb Downs Defensive back Davison Igbinosun Defensive back Will Kacmarek Tight end Max Klare Tight end Kayden McDonald Defensive lineman Arvell Reese Linebacker Lorenzo Styles Jr. Defensive back Sonny Styles Linebacker Carnell Tate Wide receiver

When and where will the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine take place?

The NFL's Scouting Combine has been celebrated in Indianapolis since 1987, although the league has hinted that the event may be moved around in the future, as it does with the Draft.

This year’s edition is set to begin on February 22nd to March 2nd. Live coverage of the event can be followed on NFL Network and NFL+.

When can we see the Buckeye prospects in action at the Scouting Combine?

The earliest players are expected to arrive at the event is Monday, February 23rd. Starting Wednesday, February 25th, player interviews with the gathered media will begin for defensive linemen, linebackers and kickers. On the next day, those same positions will be measured and hold on-field workouts.

Defensive backs and tight ends will have their media sessions on Thursday, February 26th, and will be measured and tested on the field the following day, Friday. This same day, defensive linemen, linebackers and kickers are slated to go through the bench press, while quarterbacks, running backs and wideouts face the media.

Saturday, February 28th will be for offensive linemen media sessions; quarterbacks, running backs and wideouts’ measurements and on-field workouts; and defensive backs and tight ends’ bench press.

Finally, on Sunday March 1st, offensive linemen will be measured and put through their workouts, while quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers do their bench press reps.

Throughout the week, prospects will also be put through medical exams, interviews with teams, and meetings with the NFLPA.

What’s the most important component of the NFL Scouting Combine?

The age of the workout warriors appears to have faded away. Long gone are the days when a player showed up out of nowhere, excelled at all athletic testing and position drills, and jumped several rounds into the first few picks of Day 1.

Now, teams seem to understand all the on-field workouts and athletic testing are just part of a bigger picture, originally defined by game tape. If there seems to be major discord between the player’s tape and what he’s showing in Indy, for better or for worse, the team must go back and reevaluate the tape.

And consider that a number of invitees will not work out in front of teams for various reasons. Some prospects might be injured, while others will wait to work out at their school’s pro day.

Therefore, medical exams and player interviews are the most critical part of the Scouting Combine, by far. Medical evaluations can reveal lingering injury problems, or even unknown medical issues that significantly impact a player’s draft grade.

During interviews, teams aim at getting a feel for the kind of person a player will be once he turns pro, on and off the field. Even so, these interviews are so rehearsed that character flaws aren’t always easily identifiable.

Which Ohio State prospect has the most to gain during the Scouting Combine?

Well, Arvell Reese could cement himself as a candidate to be the first non-quarterback taken, if he checks out OK medically and aces the interviews.

Then, Caleb Downs and Carnell Tate could lock themselves in as Top-10 picks, even going as high as the Top-5. Both are expected to be the first players selected at their respective positions. Again, medical evaluations and interviews are critical for this to happen.

Are there any Ohio State players that should have received an invite to the Combine and didn't?

Perhaps, the only potential snub among Ohio State prospects was offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa, and even that’s debatable. The former Rice transfer was invited to the Senior Bowl, but failed to make an impression.

During 2025, Onianwa’s lone season at Columbus, he failed to crack the starting lineup at tackle, and eventually ended up as a backup guard. Teams that could be interested in picking up Onianwa in the later rounds will have to study his Owls’ tapes, instead.