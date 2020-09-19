Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 19, 2020.

Former Buckeye Tate Martell Walks Out on Miami Hurricanes

The longer this saga goes on, the harder this one is hard to understand. Former Ohio State quarterback (and perhaps one of the most highly sought after recruits in America) Tate Martell has apparently left the Miami Hurricanes program. He is currently a redshirt junior.

According to an exclusive in the Miami Herald, Martell was suspended last week for the team's opening game against Alabama-Birmingham. It's unclear if his career is over, but he has opted out of the season after the team-imposed 1-game suspension was handed down. Martell threw one pass for the Hurricanes last year

Martell was the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada out of Bishop Gorman High School. He was the No. 2 rated dual-threat quarterback in America according to 247Sports and he accumulated nearly 10,000 yards of total offense during his prep career. He's also been featured on 60 Minutes as a 14-year-old and was he was featured as “QB1: Beyond the Lights,’’ a Netflix documentary series.

Martell sat for two years on the bench at Ohio State behind J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins and was the favorite to take over as the starter last year before Justin Fields transferred to Columbus.

He converted to wide receiver at Miami, but that hasn't really worked out either. Martell missed three games for the Hurricanes in 2019 for separate leaves of absence, all of which were for personal reasons.

