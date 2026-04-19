Tavien St. Clair Gets Praise From Julian Sayin and Ryan Day As Spring Progress Shows

Tavien St. Clair’s first significant spring game action at Ohio State looked exactly like what you would expect from a young quarterback in this program. There were flashes. There were learning moments. And there was a steady sense that something is building.

Ryan Day did not shy away from any part of that evaluation. “Being the quarterback at Ohio State is not easy,” Day said. “He’s battling every day. I think you can see the talent, for sure…He’s been showing up every day with a good attitude, and that’s important.”

That has been the theme of St. Clair’s spring. Talent shows up quickly. Consistency takes time.

In the game, there were real signs of what that talent can look like when everything clicks. St. Clair connected multiple times with freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., and those moments stood out. The confidence was certainly there throughout the game.

But the rest of the day told the other side of the story too. There were missed opportunities. Drives that stalled. Small moments that can matter at this level.

What Day said about his QB2

Day pointed to both parts of it. The throws down the field that showed what St. Clair can be. And the need to keep growing into someone who can run the offense play after play.

“He’s going to be an important part of this team,” Day said.

That part is not complicated. Ohio State needs depth at quarterback. It needs players who can be trusted. And it needs someone who can keep developing behind the scenes before those moments arrive. Inside the quarterback room, that growth has been noticeable.

“I think he’s done a good job this spring of developing and taking that next step,” Julian Sayin said. “The quarterback room we have right now, it’s gotten very close over the past few months. We watch film together, hang out outside. It’s been great.”

Why this matters

That kind of feedback matters. Not just because of what is said, but because of where it is coming from.

Sayin has been in that room. He understands what it takes to handle the position here. And just as important, he pointed to something bigger than one player. The connection. The time spent together. The work that happens when no one is watching.

For St. Clair, this spring was not about having everything figured out. It was about showing he belongs and taking steps forward each day.

And as Ohio State moves into the summer, that process continues.