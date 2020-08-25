Terry McLaurin Projected for Breakout Second Year in Washington

Second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin has become a popular “breakout candidate” by many pundits across NFL platforms recently after the former Buckeye delivered a strong rookie campaign.

The 6-foot, 209-pound Ohio State product enters the fall with heightened expectations following an inaugural season that saw 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. He is now the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the Washington Football Team.

McLaurin, who was barely ranked inside the top 250 nationally as a recruit coming out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, worked his way to becoming a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He erupted for 125 receiving yards in the season opener, had five touchdowns in five weeks to begin and continued solid production moving forward despite missing time with both a concussion and hamstring injury.

He will now surely be a focal point for fellow Buckeye teammate Dwayne Haskins, also entering his second year with the same franchise. The 6-foot-3 signal caller was a first-round selection by Washington last April.

McLaurin is now being projected as a top 20 wide receiver by most fantasy platforms, which typically equates to a reliable No. 2 in your lineup. He, Haskins and others will be looking to turn around a frustrating 3-13 record.

“Turbo Terry,” as recently coined by Haskins, saw sporadic playing time his first two seasons at Ohio State before finding more offensive snaps. He contributed 64 catches for 1,137 yards and 17 TD’s across his final two years in Columbus.

Washington brought in another Buckeye in this latest draft by selecting defensive end Chase Young second overall.

