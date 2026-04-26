Ohio State’s NFL Pipeline Keeps Moving as Undrafted Buckeyes Chase Their Dreams

After 11 Ohio State players heard their names called during the 2026 NFL Draft, the pipeline from Columbus to the league is not slowing down.

Within hours of the draft’s conclusion, running back CJ Donaldson found his opportunity, signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. And in some ways, that path might say more about the league’s evaluation process than anything that played out over seven rounds.

Donaldson not being selected was a surprise. The 6-foot-2, 232-pound back built a productive college career that began at West Virginia, where he showed early flashes.

Last season in Columbus, Donaldson totaled 10 rushing touchdowns, providing a physical presence in short-yardage and goal-line situations. While his yardage totals did not fully reflect his impact, his ability to finish drives and absorb contact remained consistent.

That combination had him projected in some mock drafts as high as the middle rounds, with third-round buzz entering the pre-draft process.

Instead, he now lands in New Orleans with something to prove. But the connection between Ohio State and New Orleans did not stop there.

By Sunday morning, the Saints had added another Buckeye, signing defensive tackle Tywone Malone Jr. as an undrafted free agent. The move gives Malone a chance to continue building on a path that has required patience and persistence.

Malone appeared in 11 games last season, recording 12 tackles while providing depth along the interior of Ohio State’s defensive line. His role did not always show up in the box score, but he was part of a rotation that asked him to occupy space and do the kind of work that often allows others to make plays.

Now, like Donaldson, Malone heads to New Orleans with an opportunity rather than a guarantee.

The list does not end there.

Four more Buckeyes are still working to secure their shot at the next level, a group that reflects just how wide the net stretches once the draft concludes.

Kicker Jayden Fielding, linebacker Joey Velazquez, and long snappers Collin Johnson and John Ferlmann highlight just how difficult it is to break through once the draft ends. Whether it is a specialist role or a position battle on defense, opportunities often come down to timing as much as performance.

One of those opportunities is already starting to take shape.

Ferlmann has received an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns, giving him an early chance to make his case. It is the kind of opening specialists often rely on, where one solid workout can lead to something more.

Fellow long snapper Collin Johnson shared his support shortly after the news, posting on Instagram a message to his friend and teammate: “John Ferlmann YOU ARE A CLEVELAND BROWN.”

As for Fielding, Velazquez, and Johnson, it is now a waiting game.

The draft may be over, but the process is not. Opportunities can come quickly. For now, it is about staying ready. Because around the league, phones are still ringing.