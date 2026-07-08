Prediction: Tennessee Will Land 5-Star RB David Gabriel Georges over Ohio State

Before you dot the I you better cross the T.

If I had to make a prediction today, Baylor star David Gabriel Georges will stay home and play for Tennessee.

Ohio State built plenty of early momentum, but Tennessee has closed the gap. Right now, the Volunteers appear to have the edge.

Sorry, Brutus

Sorry, Brutus but this one belongs to Smokey.

So, what in the name of Carlos Locklyn is going on here? Almost since the very moment DGG began generating major attention, Coach Lock, the Buckeyes' affable RB coach with Chattanooga ties and great family vibes built a strong relationship with DGG.

When Coach Lock swings he generally doesn't miss.

So why did the Buckeyes send their entire offensive staff to Chattanooga to meet with Georges?it suggests Ohio State knew this recruitment wasn't over. Whether it was confidence or concern, Ohio State wasn't taking any chances.

The big fish had slipped off the line and Ohio State anchored down in a last ditch effort to reel him back in.

Rocky Top, you'll always be home sweet home to DGG.

Why Tennessee Makes Sense

In the end, DGG’s decision will come down to more than just a great relationship with a position coach and Tennessee offers more of those things. Ohio State is the better program but Tennessee is the better fit. And here's why….

A System Built for Running Backs

Tennessee has produced three straight 1000 yard rushers under Heupel. Jayden Wright in 2023, Dylan Sampson in 2024 and Desean Bishop in 2025. This demonstrates that Tennessee is dedicated to running the ball under Heupel

More Than a Recruiting Battle

Georges isn't just another elite recruit for Tennessee—he's arguably the centerpiece of the class. At Ohio State, he'd join another recruiting haul loaded with blue-chip talent. In Knoxville, he has a chance to become one of the faces of the program's future.

A Chance to Be the Face of a Class

Tennessee’s sideline-to-sideline offense is built for a back like Georges to excel as it forces defenses to defend width and vertical shots downfield. Which translates to cleaner running lanes and less contact near the line of scrimmage, thus allowing him to reach the second level of the defense before the real contact begins. For a violent, fast-twitch RB like Georges, there’s not a better fit in CFB to highlight his strengths.

Baylor Connections

While certainly not the biggest factor when weighing this decision, having former Baylor teammates Gabriel Osenda and Jamyan Theodore already in Knoxville gives Georges trusted voices inside the program.

In Knoxville, Georges could alter history. In Columbus, he becomes just a part of it