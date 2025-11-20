Ohio State defensive tackle announced as finalist for prestigious award
When are the Ohio State Buckeyes going to stop with the positive PR?
At this point, it seems like never.
On Thursday, Nov. 20, it was announced that defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy. This award is given out to the most outstanding college football interior lineman.
At 6-foot-3, 326 pounds, McDonald is a beast on the line for Ohio State. This season, he sits fourth on the team in tackles with 44, third in tackles for a loss with eight and fourth in sacks with three. He also leads the team in forced fumbles with two, while also tacking on one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.
He's been dominating his way past opposing offensive linemen and forcing himself into the backfield.
His best game this season came in one of the biggest: Week One against the then-ranked No.1 Texas Longhorns. The junior dominated, forcing his way to secure a career-high eight tackles. He then matched that career-high mark just a few weeks back against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
McDonald, who will more than likely declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, combined for just 20 tackles the previous two seasons. This season is the first that he's gotten into the backfield and taken down a quarterback.
The Buckeyes' defense as a whole currently ranks No. 1 in the nation in total defense, scoring defense and rush defense. They are also No. 2 in passing defense.
McDonald, and the various other All-Stars on this defense, have led this team to an AP Poll No. 1 ranking and undefeated record heading into the final two games of the 2025 regular season.
Alongside McDonald, the other six finalists for the Outland Trophy include three from the Big Ten: Iowa center Logan Jones, offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu from Oregon and Indiana offensive lineman Carter Smith. The other three from around the country are offensive linemen Spencer Fano of Utah and Kadyn Proctor of Alabama, and defensive tackle Landon Robinson from Navy.
Other national award recognitions for Ohio State have come to Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese for the Bednarik Award, Reese and Sonny Styles for the Butkus Award, Caden Curry, Styles and Reese for the Lombardi Award, Downs for the Lott Impact Trophy and Downs for the Thorpe Award.
This season, the Buckeyes' defensive presence has been unmatched by other teams across the country.
McDonald and the rest of the Buckeyes' defense will have another chance to keep rising up the ranks as one of the top teams in the nation against Rutgers. The two sides will clash from The Shoe with kickoff slated for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.
The Buckeyes lead the all-time series against Rutgers, 10-0, with the last matchup from Ohio Stadium resulting in a 49-10 victory.