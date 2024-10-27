This Ohio State WR Had A Breakout Performance Against Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes were on the brink of a potential upset in Week 9 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had an unsung hero to propel the Buckeyes to a victory.
Former five star wide receiver Carnell Tate exploded onto the scene in Saturday's contest, finishing with a career-high 102 receiving yards on four catches. He would go on to led all Ohio State pass catchers in receiving yards against the Cornhuskers for the first time in his collegiate career.
Ohio State's dynamic one-two punch of running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson were shockingly quiet against Nebraska, which allowed for the highly-touted receiver to shine in Week 9. Tate put the Buckeyes on the board with an electric 40-yard receiving touchdown late in the first quarter.
The young wideout has been not seen much action for a majority of the season, as the sophomore has been overshadowed by Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith. The second-year pass catcher has recorded 19 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. While he may be the third option for the Buckeyes' passing attack, Tate has shown flashes of being a talented receiver.
After finishing his freshman season with 17 catches and 260 receiving yards, many believed that the Chicago native would eventually step into a larger role with Ohio State in 2024. However, quarterback Will Howard has favored the both Egbuka and Smith this season.
While he may be the third option for the Buckeyes, Tate's combination of smooth route-running and explosive playmaking ability has allowed him to carve out a respectable role in the offense this season.