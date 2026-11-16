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This Ohio State Defensive Star Showed Up and Showed Out Against Northwestern

The Buckeyes defense has been looking for someone to step up and be a difference maker for them, they finally found one against Northwestern.
Bryce Gatten|
Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) runs to the line during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) runs to the line during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Kenyatta Jackson Jr. has been vocal all season long about the Buckeyes' defense needing to be better, but Jackson himself has struggled throughout the season. Against Northwestern, he really turned the page and had a breakout game.

His stats completely jump off the page, six total tackles to go along with two sacks as well. For the first time this season, Jackson was causing havoc in the Northwestern backfield, which helped the defense keep Northwestern at bay.

This was the first game since Iowa that Jackson was able to record a sack. That feels crazy when he was supposed to be the next big defensive lineman to come through Columbus.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr, Ohio State
Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) reacts to a roughing the passer call during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the more lackluster season the Jackson has had, this was the exact game he needed to get back on track.

The Buckeyes now have two games left in the season, and there is still a chance for them to sneak into the playoffs. If they want to keep their chances of making the playoffs, Jackson will be a huge X-factor for this Buckeyes defense to help them compete.

The biggest thing that helped Jackson out in this game: he did not start the game for the Buckeyes.

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Ryan Day and Matt Patricia decided to go a different way in terms of the four starters on the defensive line, and when Jackson got his opportunity, he did not squander it.

The two sacks for Jackson also marked the first time that a Buckeye had recorded multiple sacks in a game. The Buckeyes are now through 10 games this season, and they have not had a player record multiple sacks in a game. That is something Buckeye fans are not used to whatsoever.

It was also a season-high five sacks as a team for the Buckeyes, with them being led by Jackson with two. In their games against Maryland, Indiana, USC and Oregon, the Buckeyes racked up two sacks total in those four games. None came from a defensive lineman either.

Jackson helped flip the script from those four games, as all five of the sacks the Buckeyes recorded against Northwestern came from defensive linemen.

Ohio State Defense
Teammates help up Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) during the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It felt like what Jackson needed was for someone to light a fire under him. Day chose to limit his snaps to start the game and that is the exact thing that Jackson needed to raise his level of play.

Now with two games left in the regular season, Jackson has a prime opportunity to continue to make an impact for the Buckeyes. If he can grab the opportunity with both hands, he can help this Buckeyes defense improve going forward.

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Bryce Gatten
BRYCE GATTEN

Bryce Gatten is currently a student at Ashland University studying Digital Media Production and Sports Media. He has been interested in sports media and journalism for as long as he can remember.

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