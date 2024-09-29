Three Defensive Observations From Ohio State Buckeyes' Win Over Michigan State
The Ohio State Buckeyes completely dominated in Saturday night's 38-7 win over Michigan State, thanks to another impressive performance from the defense.
Here are three defensive observations from the Buckeyes' latest victory.
Defense Finally Forces Turnovers
Coming into Saturday night's contest, Ohio State's defense rarely generated any turnovers. That would quickly change against a turnover-prone Michigan State team.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' unit ended with two forced fumbles from linebacker Sonny Styles and defensive end Jack Sawyer, while cornerback Denzel Burke recorded his second interception of the 2024 season.
Even though Ohio State's defense has held opponents to 27 points through four games, the team has failed to create any turnovers. This sudden burst of defense could be huge for the Buckeyes as they continue through conference play.
Linebackers Show Promise In Big Win
The conversation around OSU's linebacker unit has heated up over the past couple of weeks, and Jim Knowles told reporters last Wednesday that both Sonny Styles and Cody Simon have established themselves as the top two linebackers.
While Styles struggling in pass coverage, he was very effective in the pass rush and run game, tallying six total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack against the Spartans. Junior C.J. Hicks also saw plenty of usage, as he ended the night with half a sack and half a tackle for loss.
Despite the solid efforts amongst the linebacker core, there is still room for improvement.
Caleb Downs Continues To Dominant
The acquisition of safety Caleb Downs via the transfer portal was huge for the Buckeyes, and the repercussions have paid off so far this season.
Downs was tied for the Buckeyes' leading tackler with nine, along with one tackle for lose on a huge third down play late in the second quarter.
With two NFL-caliber cornerbacks in Burke and Davison Igbinosun, the addition of Downs has taken the secondary unit to new heights. The former SEC Freshman of the Year has 14 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in 2024.