What Buckeyes Fans Need to Know About Ohio State’s First Round March Madness Opponent

Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament journey begins Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina with a first-round matchup against TCU, a team that has quietly become one of the hotter squads in college basketball down the stretch.

The Horned Frogs enter the tournament with a 22–11 record after falling 78–73 to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. TCU won nine of its previous 11 games before that loss.

For Buckeyes fans preparing for the matchup, here are the key things to know about the Horned Frogs.

Physical Frontcourt Presence

TCU’s biggest strength starts in the paint with David Punch, the Horned Frogs’ leading scorer and rebounder. The sophomore forward averages 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while also providing rim protection and defensive versatility.

Punch showcased his impact against Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament with 24 points and 10 rebounds, showing why he is the focal point of TCU’s offense.

He is joined in the frontcourt by Xavier Edmonds, a 6-foot-8 junior forward averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Edmonds brings additional size and rebounding, giving TCU one of the more physical interior combinations Ohio State will face.

That improvement has been evident to head coach Jamie Dixon.

“I’m proud of our guys, proud of how we played and proud of how we’ve improved as the year’s gone on,” Dixon said after TCU’s Big 12 Tournament loss to Kansas. “We’re a good team, a very good team.”

Veteran Playmaker in the Backcourt

Running the offense is senior guard Jayden Pierre, who transferred from Providence and has become the Horned Frogs’ primary facilitator. Pierre averages 10.5 points and 5.7 assists per game, leading the team in playmaking.

His ability to control tempo and distribute the ball allows TCU to generate balanced scoring opportunities across the lineup.

What Makes TCU Dangerous

The Horned Frogs’ combine physical play in the frontcourt with experienced guard play and a team that has been trending upward late in the season. Their confidence has grown during a stretch that saw them win nine of their last 11 games.

That belief is shared inside the locker room. “We didn’t expect this at the beginning of the season, but we willed ourselves here,” Punch said after the Big 12 Tournament. “We’re super proud of ourselves.”

What Ohio State Must Do to Advance

For the Buckeyes, Thursday’s matchup will likely come down to controlling the paint and limiting second-chance opportunities.

TCU’s frontcourt combination of Punch and Edmonds makes rebounding a priority. Ohio State will need to hold its own on the glass and avoid giving the Horned Frogs extra possessions.

Defensively, slowing Pierre’s ability to initiate the offense will also be key. If Ohio State can disrupt TCU’s ball movement and force contested shots, it could take the Horned Frogs out of their rhythm.

If the Buckeyes can control the tempo, win the rebounding battle and avoid getting pulled into a physical inside game, Ohio State will give itself a strong chance to advance to the next round in Greenville.