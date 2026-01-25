Three Things to Know About New Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith

The Ohio State Buckeyes are bringing in another former NFL head coach to fill the vacant offensive coordinator position previously held by current USF coach Brian Hartline.

Per reports, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and the Buckeyes are finalizing a deal to make Smith the next offensive coordinator for the Scarlet and Gray. Smith, who has over 15 years of NFL experience, is now tasked with his first collegiate offensive coordinator job.

Former Steelers OC Arthur Smith is finalizing a deal to be hired as the next offensive coordinator at Ohio State, per source. pic.twitter.com/oeGEBAPqaS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2026

Here are three things to know about Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator.

Former Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons

Smith’s most notable period in the NFL was as the Falcons’ head coach from 2021 to 2023. During his time in Atlanta, Smith coached the team to three consecutive 7-10 seasons and no playoff appearances.

In those three seasons, the Falcons’ offense never surpassed the bottom half of top offensive rankings, with their best season coming in 2023 when the team averaged 334.3 yards per game, ranked No. 17.

Following a Week 18 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Smith was fired from the Falcons before being picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers to become the team’s offensive coordinator. He has been with Pittsburgh since 2024.

Long Tenure in Tennessee

Despite being known for his offensive play-calling, Smith’s career in the NFL actually started on the defensive side of coaching.

The former North Carolina offensive lineman began his career as the Washington Commanders’ defensive quality control coach in 2007. After two years in Washington and a one-year stint at Ole Miss, Smith joined the Titans as a defensive quality control coach in 2011.

Over nine years with Tennessee, Smith slowly climbed the coaching ladder. In 2012, he became the team’s offensive quality control coach; in 2014, the assistant tight ends coach and later was promoted in 2016 to the head tight ends coach.

After two years as a position coach, Smith was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019, spending two seasons in this position with the Titans. In Smith’s first season, the Titans finished with the No. 15-ranked offense before taking a massive leap in 2020, posting a top-five offense.

Son of the FedEx Founder

Smith’s family comes from extraordinary wealth, as his late father, Frederick Smith, was the founder of FedEx.

At the time of his passing on June 21, 2025, Frederick Smith had an estimated net worth of more than $5 billion, with FedEx currently being valued at $71.5 billion.

With the sheer amount of wealth that Arthur Smith has connections to, many have speculated whether the money from his father’s shipping company could help fund Ohio State’s Name, Image and Likeness fund.

Ohio State’s NIL budget for its national championship-winning 2024 season was reportedly $20 million. With the team currently having NIL sponsorship deals with the likes of Chipotle, Beats by Dre and Anduril, bolstering the fund by adding FedEx to the list is now a possibility.