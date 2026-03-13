Falcons GM Addresses Quarterback Situation After Signing Tua Tagovailoa

After releasing Kirk Cousins, the Falcons are planning to add to their quarterback room by signing Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa will join Michael Penix Jr. on the team’s depth chart at the position. Tagovailoa is not just there to back up Penix Jr., but compete for the starting gig according to general manager Ian Cunningham.

"For Tua coming in here, he knows he's coming in here to compete, like Michael (Penix Jr.) knows he is coming in to compete, everybody quite frankly, not just those two at the quarterback position," Cunningham told reporters on Friday. "There are no starters right now.”

The Falcons drafted Penix with the No. 8 pick in 2024 a month after signing Cousins to a massive deal in free agency. Penix started three games as a rookie when Cousins was benched, and entered the 2025 season as the team’s starter.

Last season, Penix went 3-6 while completing 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Four of the six losses came in one-score games, including two overtime contests. Penix struggled to throw with consistent accuracy over his time as the starter, but still has less than a full season of experience in that role.

Cunningham noted that when they knew they were going to sign Tagovailoa, head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to Penix and he spoke to Penix’s agent about the decision.

"You don't want to blindside somebody," Cunningham said. "That's just how we operate. We want to have open conversations and communication. I feel like we did that in regards to Michael and Tua."

Tagovailoa comes to the Falcons after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Dolphins. Though Tagovailoa had a couple strong years in Miami—including when he led the league in passing yards in 2023—he was unable to maintain that level of play over the past two seasons as he also navigated injuries.

In 2025, Tagovailoa completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was benched after the Dolphins’ Monday Night Football loss to the Steelers, effectively ending his tenure as the starting quarterback in South Beach.

It remains unclear if either Tagovailoa or Penix will be the answer at quarterback for the Falcons. Since Penix is coming off an ACL tear, Tagovailoa get a leg up in the competition if he is able to participate in drills and practices earlier than Penix. If Penix is unable to go for Week 1, Tagovailoa will likely begin the season as the team’s starter. Penix holds a higher ceiling than Tagovailoa, but he still has a long way to go to reach that potential and become a reliable quarterback for the Falcons.

Atlanta has a talented roster worthy of competing for the NFC South, the answer will be if the quarterback position continues to hold them back from winning their division and making the playoffs.

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