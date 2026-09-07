Top CFB Analysts Explain Why Jeremiah Smith Is This Year's Most Dominant Player

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Ball State Cardinals 56-3 at The Horseshoe on Saturday to begin the 2026 college football season. One of the main reasons for the blowout win in the Buckeyes' home opener must be Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith, who finished with eight receptions for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and five yards rushing.

Smith, however, did all his damage before halftime. He did not play at all in the second half and told head coach Ryan Day to play the younger players with the game out of reach.

“Then we decided to hold him in the second half, which for Jeremiah, he understands what’s coming here, and he was great,” Day said. “He said, ‘Let the young guys play,’ and put that decision in the coaches’ hands and trusted what we did.”

During a postgame interview with WBNS 10TV, Smith shared that they came on fast on offense, and the defense made stops early on.

“(We) came out playing fast as an offense. Defense made stops. I just feel good to be back here in ‘The Shoe’ and put on a show today,” said Smith.

He also spoke about being happy with the team’s adversity after the first drive, and how they responded.

“Yeah, for sure. First drive, we didn't come out how we wanted to do, (which was) come out fast. But during the second drive, we came out and executed and scored a touchdown," said Smith.

“The rest of the game, I don't think we punted the ball much. I think we probably punted the ball once or twice, but I felt like we had a good day on offense for sure."

Kerrigan and Reece: Jeremiah Smith Is the Most Dominant Player in College Football

During The Big Ten's postgame show, 'The Final Drive,' college football analysts Ryan Kerrigan and Marcel Reece were asked who stood out to them from this week's games, and said, 'I have my eye on him.’

"I mean, just seeing Jeremiah Smith come right out the gate. In the first half, eight catches, 151 yards, and two touchdowns,” said Kerrigan, the former NFL and college defensive lineman.

"I know Julian Sayin is going to maybe take some of those votes away from him at the end of the year, but when we talk about the most dominant player in college football, offensively at least, it's got to be him."

Former Washington Huskies' wide receiver Marcel Reece added, "Jeremiah Smith is the best player in the country, hands down. He could have been the number one pick in the NFL draft two years ago as a true freshman coming out of high school. I think Julian Sayin is going to vote for Jeremiah Smith for the Heisman Trophy, and I've been waiting for Ohio State and that new offensive staff, Arthur Smith, to focus on him this year and showcase him as the superstar that he is. They did a great job today. Not forcing him the ball in the scheme of it all, they didn't force it to him, but at the right times, they got him the ball, got it in his hands, and allowed him to be the star that he is. It's impressive."

As for Julian Sayin, he finished the game going 21-of-25 passing for 320 yards and four total touchdowns.

“It was a fun game. We did some good things offensively, but like Coach (Day) always says, the issues are always going to be there,” Sayin said. “We've got to get on the film and see what we made mistakes on, and see what we can get better at because obviously a big matchup going next week and we’re fired up about it.”