Which Young Ohio State Football Players Could Become Bigger Stars Than Anticipated?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are under 24 hours away from opening their season against the Ball State Cardinals in Columbus.

Although much of the national attention will shine brightly on the likes of Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and star wideout Jeremiah Smith, there are a few other names worth noting who, with a bit of production, can be superstars in their own right.

A name to look out for is cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. Matthews Jr., who is entering his senior season, has steadily improved from year-to-year. Last year, Matthews Jr. forced a fumble while also recording two interceptions to go alongside 20 tackles. Matthews Jr. appeared in 12 games, which included the College Football Playoff loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

What Other Ohio State Stars Could Break Out?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) makes a catch during the first practice of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elsewhere, soon-to-be senior wide receiver Devin McCuin will try to build off a productive 2025 season. Last year, oddly similar to Matthews Jr.'s growth and development, McCuin caught eight touchdowns to go along with 65 receptions before transferring from UTSA to Ohio State this offseason.

Coach Ryan Day, who told Eleven Warriors that he intends to remain in Columbus for another decade if it were up to him, has been overly optimistic about McCuin's improvements in fall camp.

“Devin is someone who’s solidified himself pretty quickly as someone that’s going to play a lot of football at the starter level,” Day told reporters. “That was important … making sure we identified him in the portal as the right player. That was big. When you go into the portal it has to be the right fit culturally, but on the field. I remember watching the film of him and it was against A&M, he was just competing his tail off out there."

Day added that he noticed the shift from good to great from spring to summer as McCuin got acclimated to the new campus environment.

“You saw him come in in the spring, do some good things," Day said. "But in the summer, he’s taken off with his body and just the way he’s practiced. And I think a lot of the guys would tell you that he’s as good as we’ve had here.”

McCuin and fellow teammate Legend Bay could usher in a new era at Ohio State should their games break right. But it seems Ohio State has a lot of excitement around it, minus its two main offensive stars, which should make for an exciting year.