Why Mike Vrabel Believes Drake Maye is the NFL’s MVP
Drake Maye has as good a case as anyone to be named the 2025 NFL MVP.
Over 17 games this season, the second-year quarterback threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, ran for an additional 450 yards and four scores, led the league in completion percentage (72.0%), passer rating (113.5), and QBR (77.2)—and he did so all while guiding the Patriots to a 14–3 record—a complete 180-degree turn from where this team was just over a year ago.
While many believe that Rams signal caller Matthew Stafford should win the award—he, too, has had a remarkable season—count New England's head coach Mike Vrabel among those who believe Maye deserves the honor.
"He's extremely accurate," Vrabel explained on Monday morning when asked why he believes his quarterback should be the NFL's MVP. "He's made the most of every passing opportunity. We created a lot of X plays, and to create X plays it's about 30% scheme, it's about 70% the players making a play, and part of that is the quarterback putting it in a great location for run-after-catch, I think you continue to see that."
But that’s not all.
"His ability to extend, use his legs to gain first downs," the coach continued, lauding Maye. "Critical first downs. His ability to score when we've asked him to score and run it in. He's been everything that we've asked and he continues to get better. He's not satisfied. So I know that our success, where we are right now today, has a lot to do with Drake Maye."
New England’s offense was among the league’s best this season, ranking second in points per game (28.8) and third in yards per game (379.4). Said success, of course, has to do with Maye—but also the hiring of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
The Patriots earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and will host the No. 7 seed Chargers next Sunday night at Gillette Stadium for a wild-card round matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.
Prime time for the (potential) MVP.