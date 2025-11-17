Two Ohio State wideouts who have to step up for the Buckeyes due to injuries

Ohio State held out Carnell Tate (undisclosed injury) vs. Iowa, but fellow 2nd-year WRs Bryson Rodgers & Brandon Inniss stepped up.



Rodgers converted a 3rd-and-7 in Q1 (contested catch), and Inniss moved the sticks on a 4th-and-3 in Q3.



