What Urban Meyer's advice to Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Means
When Urban Meyer speaks, you should listen. Meyer is one of the top college football coaches to ever take to the sideline.
Prior to joining the Buckeyes in 2012, Meyer was already a premier name in the sport, having won an FBS Championship with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2008. He came and won another in his third season with the Buckeyes (2014), which was the first time there was a College Football Playoff. He finished with three Big Ten titles, two SEC titles and three national championships.
Meyer spent a year in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars before hanging up his coaching days. Still just 61 years old, Meyer is often in the public spotlight, and he recently got back in it, having appeared on The Joel Klatt Show. Meyer touched on a wide range of topics, but he also gave some advice for Buckeyes starting quarterback Julian Sayin, who will be starting his first collegiate game Saturday against the Texas Longhorns, who are the No. 1 team in the nation.
His advice was clear: "Get us two first downs and your job is accomplished." Meyer said more than that, which can be seen below, but that was the crux of what he'd tell Sayin.
"You give him so many easy throws. You don't need to win this game, Julian," he said before dropping his advice. Meyer is right, too, especially with how many talented players like Carnell Tate, Max Klare, and Jeremiah Smith are going to take the field alongside the sophomore star.
Meyer also touched on how you should speak to Sayin, more so aimed at head coach Ryan Day and company. That said, Meyer is basically saying that Sayin needs to do the easy things Saturday. Take what the defense gives you and don't try to force too much.
That's the main message from Meyer, and in Sayin's first collegiate start, to come out on top, that's exactly what he must do. Day, via ESPN's Jake Trotter, had one message: "Just win."
Nothing else matters as long as at the end of the day the Buckeyes come out on top.