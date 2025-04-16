Urban Meyer Issues Bold Take About Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava Situation
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has dropped his take on quarterback Nico Iamaleava's departure from Tennessee.
Iamaleava has entered the transfer portal with a do not contact designation after failing to reach a deal on NIL compensation.
“Here’s the reality: Tennessee is screwed,” Meyer said. “They got a problem. You lose a potential high draft pick. You have the backup quarterback left last year and now you have a redshirt freshman that threw nine passes as a freshman. You have zero experience, and the portal opens as we speak. They are going to have to go get one.”
Iamaleava led Tennessee to the College Football Playoff and a 10-3 record. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Iamaleava also rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns.
"Everybody’s saying, ‘Nice job Tennessee, making a stand.’ I’ve got a little comment on that. Tennessee plays Florida usually every year in October. Can you imagine that game’s going the other way and coach Heupel grabs the microphone and stands on the 50-yard line in Neyland Stadium and says, ‘It’s OK, I made a stand way back when.'”
As Meyer stated, some are applauding Tennessee for not meeting Iamaleava's NIL demands, but it leaves them weak at the quarterback position.
With Iamaleava on the way out, the Volunteers could be "screwed" as Meyer said heading into the 2025 season.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Star Earns NFL Comparison That Will Make Your Head Spin
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Center Finalizes Transfer Destination
MORE: Ohio State, Michigan Are Battling for Elite 5-Star 2026 QB
MORE: Ryan Day Gets Honest on Ohio State's Biggest Need in Transfer Portal
MORE: Ohio State Legend Mike Conley Sends 1-Word Message Before Timberwolves-Lakers