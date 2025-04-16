Ohio State Legend Mike Conley Sends 1-Word Message Before Timberwolves-Lakers
Former Ohio State Buckeyes guard Mike Conley is embarking on another playoff run with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ahead of the matchup, Conley tweeted one word out "Wolves."
Conley, the 37-year-old point guard, had a solid regular season for Minnesota. He averaged 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Conley shot 40 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
This playoff run will be the 12th of Conley's career, but he has never made it past the Western Conference Finals.
Conley did not win a championship at Ohio State either, but he did make it to the Championship Game in 2007, where they lost to Florida.
Conley and the Timberwolves are the underdogs in the upcoming series against the Los Angeles Lakers. These teams did not match up in the playoffs last season, but Minnesota did face Luka Doncic.
Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks took down Conley and the Timberwolves in six games in the Western Conference Finals.
Conley is in the final years of his career, making every playoff run more important as he looks to win a ring.
While Conley is no longer the driving force of a team, the Timberwolves will need the former Buckeye's leadership and experience to win this series.
