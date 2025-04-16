Ryan Day Gets Honest on Ohio State's Biggest Need in Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes completed their spring game last weekend, and after also having all of their spring practices beforehand, they have a general idea of what their biggest weaknesses are.
It has become pretty clear that Ohio State is pretty thin at defensive tackle, which is to be expected after losing both Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton to the NFL Draft.
This could obviously become a fairly significant problem moving into next season, so the Buckeyes may need to seriously consider adding a piece via the transfer portal.
Head coach Ryan Day recently provided his thoughts on whether or not Ohio State will make an addition along that front.
"I think we've got to take a hard look at it," Day told reporters. "I don't think I have the answer right now. But we've got to look at it. It seemed to me like there was just a lot of knockback on the offensive side of the ball here. But then again, I don't want to make any judgments until I watch the film."
Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston are the Buckeyes' two projected starters at defensive tackle, and there is no proven depth behind those two. Given how important it is to ensure that you're strong up the middle, Ohio State may have no choice but to bring in another body.
The Buckeyes boasted the top-ranked defense in the country last season, and that was thanks much in part to being stout in the trenches. We'll see if this ends up developing into an issue in 2025.
