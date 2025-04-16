Former Ohio State Buckeyes Center Finalizes Transfer Destination
Just a couple of days after the Ohio State Buckeyes' season ended, center Austin Parks decided to enter the transfer portal.
Parks' decision did not come as much of a surprise, as he did not exactly earn a ton of playing time over the course of his first couple of years at Ohio State.
Now, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound big man—who has two years of eligibility remaining—has finalized his transfer destination, as he has announced he will be heading to the Toledo Rockets for next season.
A former three-star recruit, Parks joined the Buckeyes in 2023 and played in just nine games during his debut campaign at Columbus, mustering just three points.
Parks saw a very slight uptick in playing time this past season, as he appeared in 15 contests and totaled 20 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a couple of steals over 124 minutes, shooting 53.3 percent from the floor.
He will be hoping to bolster a long-suffering Toledo program that has not made the NCAA Tournament since 1980. The Rockets have actually experienced a fair amount of regular-season success in recent years, posting eight straight winning campaigns.
However, thanks to the fact that Toledo plays in the MAC, it has almost no chance of securing an at-large bid in the Big Dance, so without winning its conference tournament, it will not be able to participate in the deeper portions of March Madness.
Meanwhile, Ohio State just went a disappointing 17-15, going 9-11 in Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes are certainly hoping to bounce back and re-assert themselves next year.
