Buckeyes Now

WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes' Captains Call Parents to Break the News

The Ohio State Buckeyes named four captains, and they each touched base with their parents on the honor.

Nathan Beighle

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes have named their 2025 captains.

It is an exciting step that signals the season is near. Last season, the captains were Cody Simon, Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson and Jack Sawyer, and for Ohio State, those are a handful of household names, showing the importance and impact of being a captain.

The Buckeyes have another quartet of quality players that will spearhead the program again. Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs were the two on the defensive end of the field who were nominated by their peers to be captains, and linemen Austin Siereveld and Brandon Inniss were the two on the offensive end.

The leadership that it takes to be a captain certainly isn't something to overlook. These four are seen as leaders, especially Styles, who had 100 combined tackles last season and was honored with the Block O award.

That said, each got with their respective coach and called their parents to share the news. Let's take a look at a few of those videos.

Sonny Styles and James Laurinaitis

Styles is bound to be one of the most important players on the roster. He will anchor the middle of the defense and should be a quarterback for the unit. He's clearly trusted by his coaches and should have a breakout season that could propel him to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Brandon Inniss and Brian Hartline

This was a personal favorite of mine. Inniss hasn't had the most playing time over the last few seasons, but he clearly has had an impact on his teammates, one that is felt in the locker room. This season, the junior receiver should be able to step up alongside Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith. Even if the numbers don't reflect a key, impact player, the captain title certainly does.

Caleb Downs, Matt Guerrieri and Tim Walton

Downs is a superstar in the making, coming from Alabama after the 2023 season. He's projected to be a top-ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and should be the star of the show this upcoming season. Smith and Downs were often ranked as the top two players in college football for the upcoming season. He's clearly proud to be a captain and ready for a shot to repeat as champions.

Austin Siereveld and Tyler Bowen

Last but not least was Siereveld, who is a guard for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes are going to rely heavily on their offensive line to give the protection necessary for Smith to get open. That won't take long, but Siereveld still has an important job and is certainly trusted by his teammates to get that done.

Published
Nathan Beighle
NATHAN BEIGHLE

Nathan Beighle has covering sports from Ohio State to Golden State to sports betting for the last decade and has enjoyed every second of it. Featured by numerous magazines and well-respected media companies, he continues to work towards providing the best sports coverage available.

Home/News