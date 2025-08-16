WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes' Captains Call Parents to Break the News
The Ohio State Buckeyes have named their 2025 captains.
It is an exciting step that signals the season is near. Last season, the captains were Cody Simon, Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson and Jack Sawyer, and for Ohio State, those are a handful of household names, showing the importance and impact of being a captain.
The Buckeyes have another quartet of quality players that will spearhead the program again. Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs were the two on the defensive end of the field who were nominated by their peers to be captains, and linemen Austin Siereveld and Brandon Inniss were the two on the offensive end.
The leadership that it takes to be a captain certainly isn't something to overlook. These four are seen as leaders, especially Styles, who had 100 combined tackles last season and was honored with the Block O award.
That said, each got with their respective coach and called their parents to share the news. Let's take a look at a few of those videos.
Sonny Styles and James Laurinaitis
Styles is bound to be one of the most important players on the roster. He will anchor the middle of the defense and should be a quarterback for the unit. He's clearly trusted by his coaches and should have a breakout season that could propel him to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Brandon Inniss and Brian Hartline
This was a personal favorite of mine. Inniss hasn't had the most playing time over the last few seasons, but he clearly has had an impact on his teammates, one that is felt in the locker room. This season, the junior receiver should be able to step up alongside Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith. Even if the numbers don't reflect a key, impact player, the captain title certainly does.
Caleb Downs, Matt Guerrieri and Tim Walton
Downs is a superstar in the making, coming from Alabama after the 2023 season. He's projected to be a top-ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and should be the star of the show this upcoming season. Smith and Downs were often ranked as the top two players in college football for the upcoming season. He's clearly proud to be a captain and ready for a shot to repeat as champions.
Austin Siereveld and Tyler Bowen
Last but not least was Siereveld, who is a guard for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes are going to rely heavily on their offensive line to give the protection necessary for Smith to get open. That won't take long, but Siereveld still has an important job and is certainly trusted by his teammates to get that done.