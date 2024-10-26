WATCH: Ohio State's Carnell Tate Snares Electrifying TD Catch
After a rough offensive start, the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the board against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Toward the end of the first quarter, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard hit a streaking Carnell Tate down the middle of the field for a 40-yard touchdown.
The pass by Howard was slightly underthrown, but Tate was able to adjust and make the grab with two Nebraska defenders in the area.
It represented Tate's second touchdown catch of the season. He has logged 17 receptions for 280 yards and those two scores in 2024.
Tate's touchdown against the Cornhuskers comes on the heels of the sophomore wide out catching just one pass for 13 yards in the Buckeyes' Week 7 loss to the Oregon Ducks.
The 19-year-old is a part of a brilliant Ohio State receiving corps that also includes freshman Jeremiah Smith and senior Emeka Egbuka.
Due to the extensive talent the Buckeyes have at the wide receiver position, Tate tends to get overshadowed, but on most other teams in the country, he would probably be the No. 1 receiver.
When Egbuka makes the jump to the NFL in the spring, Tate seems primed to step into the role as Ohio State's secondary receiver behind Smith.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are aiming to bounce back from their devastating 32-31 loss to Oregon. They had a bye last week, so they have had plenty of time to get back into form.
Ohio State got off to a bit of a rocky start versus Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, but Tate may be helping the Buckeyes right the ship.