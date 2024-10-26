WATCH: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Continues To Dazzle With TD
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has quickly stamped his name among the most explosive weapons in the country, and on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he once again displayed why he is so lethal.
During the second quarter, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard found Smith blazing down the middle of the field for a 60-yard touchdown strike, giving the Buckeyes a two-score lead.
Smith's speed really is almost unparalleled, as evidenced by how easily he got behind the Nebraska defense on this play.
The freshman star has now hauled in 34 receptions for 618 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, a truly incredible display for a first-year receiver.
Smith is also coming off of a brilliant Week 7 performance against the Oregon Ducks where he logged nine catches for 100 yards and a score.
The 18-year-old has reached the end zone in all seven of the Buckeyes' games this season.
Ohio State is looking to bounce back from its deflating 32-31 loss to Oregon a couple of weeks ago. The Buckeyes had a bye last week, so they have had plenty of time to regroup.
However, Ohio State actually got off to a rather slow start versus Nebraska on Saturday, as the Buckeyes didn't get on the board until there was under a minute remaining in the first quarter. Carnell Tate scored the first touchdown of the day on a 40-yard pass from Howard.
We'll see if Smith can continue to impress the rest of the afternoon and going forward this season.