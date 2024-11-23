WATCH: Ohio State Star WR Ties Game vs. Indiana with Huge TD
The Ohio State Buckeyes got off to a slugging start this afternoon against the Indiana Hoosiers. In the massive Big Ten showdown, both teams are fighting to get into the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten Championship as well.
To start the game, Indiana took a 7-0 lead after an impressive 11-play and 70-yard drive. They kept that lead for quite a bit of time.
Thankfully, Ohio State has come back and tied the game with 7:22 left in the second quarter.
Will Howard was able to find Emeka Egbuka in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown to tie the Hoosiers up.
Take a look at the touchdown from Howard to Egbuka for yourself:
Hopefully, this is the start of the Buckeyes figuring things out and playing up to their full potential. They have not played well on either side of the football on a consistent basis so far today.
Granted, they're tied and have only given up seven points. But, if they don't turn things on soon and they allow Indiana to stick around and gain confidence, this game could be tough to win.
Ryan Day and company have to figure out how to begin putting pressure on the Hoosiers on both sides of the football. The offense has been solid, but they need to finish drives.
So far today, Howard has gone 14-for-14 for 116 yards and a touchdown. A fun fact is that he has now had the best start to a game in his career from a straight completions perspective.
All of that being said, there is still a lot of football left to be played. This game has not been a disappointment so far, but it's time for Ohio State to get things going and start playing up to the level of talent and potential that has made them a national championship favorite.