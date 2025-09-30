Week 6 Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State holds top spot with statement victory
The Big Ten finally had massive shakeups that have reshaped what the power rankings have looked like. With an action-packed week 5, a new slate figures to move teams up and down even more.
1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)
- Week 6 Matchup: vs. Minnesota
The Buckeyes held on to their No. 1 spot after a strong victory over Washington at Husky Stadium. Their scoring defense, which has allowed an average of 5.5 points per game, is the best in college football.
2. Oregon (5-0, 2-0)
- Week 6 Matchup: Bye
The Ducks went into one of the most difficult environments in college football and beat a Penn State team with championship aspirations. Dante Moore rocketed into the Heisman race with 248 passing yards and three touchdowns.
3. Indiana (5-0, 2-0)
- Week 6 Matchup: Bye Week
After thrashing Illinois, the Hoosiers carried that momentum into Iowa City in a nose-in-the-dirt win against the Hawkeyes.
4. Penn State (3-1, 0-1)
Week 6 Matchup: at UCLA
The narrative lives on: James Franklin is 1-18 against top-10 Big Ten teams. After going back and forth with Oregon, Penn State faltered in overtime.
5. Michigan (3-1, 1-0)
Week 6 Matchup: vs. Wisconsin
After a bye week, they will try to continue the offensive success they have enjoyed under the quarterback-running back duo of Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes.
6. Illinois (4-1, 1-1)
Week 6 Matchup: at Purdue
A week after falling flat in Bloomington, Illinois followed up with its best game of the year. Just like that, Illinois is back in the mix as a dark horse playoff contender, but injuries linger.
7. USC (4-1, 2-1)
Week 6 Matchup: Bye
Illness and early injuries plagued them down the stretch against a determined Illinois squad. The Big Ten’s top scoring offense hasn’t hit its next gear, but once it does, USC will be tough to stop.
8. Washington (3-1, 0-1)
Week 6 Matchup: at Maryland
The Huskies’ offense, firing on all cylinders through their first three games, hit a brick wall against Ohio State. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck credited Washington’s six-point effort, given how dominant the Buckeyes’ defense has been.
9. Maryland (4-0, 0-1)
Week 5 Result: Bye
Week 6 Matchup: vs. Washington
The Terrapins keep on winning. Granted, their best win was a victory over 2-2 Wisconsin in week 4, but Mike Locksley’s group has put itself in a favorable position the rest of the way.
10. Nebraska (3-1, 0-1)
Week 6 Matchup: vs. Michigan State
The Cornhuskers had time to let the heartbreaking 30-27 loss against Michigan simmer. They have a chance to bounce back against Michigan State on Oct. 4.
11. Iowa (3-2, 1-1)
Week 6 Matchup: Bye
At some point, the Hawkeyes must get their passing attack going. It looked better against Indiana, with 192 yards through the air, but most weeks that won’t be enough, especially when held under 100 rushing yards.
12. Minnesota (3-1, 1-0)
Week 6 Matchup: at No.1 Ohio State
A shootout win against Rutgers wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card. Quarterback Drake Lindsey threw 41 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns to power the Golden Gophers.
13. Michigan State (3-1, 0-1)
Week 6 Matchup: at Nebraska
The minor improvements have been enough for the Spartans to start 3-1. After a bye week, they travel to Lincoln to face Nebraska, which also had a week off.
14. Rutgers (3-2, 0-2)
Week 6 Matchup: Bye
The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Rutgers. A week to reset will help as they try to build off last year’s 7-6 season.
15. Northwestern (2-2, 1-1)
Week 6 Matchup: vs. UL Monroe
After a strong first half against Oregon, the Wildcats carried momentum into a win over UCLA for their first conference victory of 2025. The offense still lacks spark, but they took care of business.
16. Purdue (2-2, 0-1)
Week 6 Matchup: vs. No. 22 Illinois
The Boilermakers had time to reset after their loss to Notre Dame. They now focus on Illinois, which looked dangerous against USC.
17. Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1)
Week 6 Matchup: at No. 20 Michigan
Given the schedule ahead, the future looks even bleaker after losing to Maryland in week 4. The offense looks lost, and Luke Fickell’s seat gets warmer with each game.
18. UCLA (0-4, 0-1)
Week 6 Matchup: vs. No. 7 Penn State
Northwestern looked like the most winnable Big Ten game of the year for the downspiraling Bruins, but they dropped it 17-14. The free fall continues in Westwood.