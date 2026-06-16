What 5-Star Commit LJ Smith Reclassification to 2026 Class Means for Ohio State

Early into summer preparation for the 2026-2027 college basketball season, Jake Diebler and his staff have been given a major boost to their rotation.

LJ Smith, a 5-star commit and No. 28 overall recruit in the 2027 class, has reclassified into the 2026 class and will join the Ohio State roster for next season.

He joins Anthony Thompson, another 5-star recruit and No. 7 player in the 2026 class, forming the first duo of 5-stars to join the Buckeyes in a class since 2008. He also joins a backcourt now loaded with depth, after bringing in transfer guards Justin Pippen, Jimmie Williams, and Curtis Givens III.

With returning starters John Mobley Jr. and Amare Bynum also projected to make significant leaps, the Buckeyes are trending in the right direction this summer as they look to make back-to-back tournament appearances for the first time since 2021-2022.

Here is what Smith brings to the court for Ohio State and what the backcourt should look like with his addition.

Skillset

Smith fits perfectly in with the skills of the other guards, as he might already possess one of the strongest abilities to get to the rim and finish through contact in Ohio State’s backcourt. He also has shown a consistent ability to shoot from deep, as he shot 39% in 14 EYBL games for the prestigious Oak Hill Academy last season.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Smith should be a formidable shooting guard in the rotation and help draw some attention away from Mobley Jr., who is expected to draw a lot of attention from defenses as one of most lethal threats from three returning in the country. He also should give more playmaking opportunities for Justin Pippen, who was an efficient bucket creator inside the three point line last year at California and should find Smith on many drive-and-kick threes.

The depth of the backcourt should be a benefit to Smith, who will most likely not be thrown into a starting role immediately and have time to get comfortable with the college game like Bynum did last season before becoming a full-time starter.

Projected Rotation

Unlike other years for Jake Diebler, depth is a massive advantage on the roster heading into this upcoming season. With rotations limited mostly to 7 to 8 players a game, it should be closer to 9 this season with all 4 incoming guards next to Mobley playing significant minutes.

Mobley and Pippen should be the starters, followed by Thompson, Bynum and either returning redshirt Josh Ojianwuna or incoming Kentucky transfer Andrija Jelavic at the center position. Givens III should be the backup point guard after Pippen, with Smith replacing Mobley at the shooting guard spot. Jimmie Williams' size brings some versatility to the rotation, with the addition of Smith now making him more of a backup at three to Thompson and creating a strong small-ball shooting lineup Diebler can go to.

With the influx of guards now Diebler has at his disposal, it will be interesting to see the summer developments of these new guards and what minute allocation will look like early for these guys. Their strong contributions will be needed immediately, as Ohio State’s non-conference schedule includes 2026 tournament teams BYU, UConn, and Kansas.