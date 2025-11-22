What Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate's absence will mean for Buckeyes vs. Rutgers
Heisman hopeful quarterback Julian Sayin will be without his two biggest playmakers once again Saturday, as the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes host the 5-5 Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
According to Pete Thamel on X, the Buckeye star wide receiver duo of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will miss Saturday’s Big Ten matchup. Both are suffering from lower-body injuries and are being considered day-to-day.
During Ohio State’s football media availability Wednesday, coach Ryan Day commented on the wide receiver’s injuries and absences from the field.
“They’re working hard to get back on the field, and that’s it,” Day said. “That’s what they’re focused on, and I don’t really have much more of an update other than that.”
Against the UCLA Bruins, Smith left the game after the first half, and was seen limping towards the locker room. Before being sidelined, the sophomore pass-catcher had four receptions for 40 yards.
As for Tate, he has not seen game action since the beginning of November against Penn State. In that game, he hauled in five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. It is unclear when or how both suffered their injuries. For Smith, many have speculated a hit he took against Illinois in the third quarter is what began the nagging injury.
Tate’s injury was first reported during pregame warmups against Purdue, where the junior wide receiver said he was experiencing tightness, later sitting out the entire game.
Saturday will mark the first time this season that both are out to start a game, which poses a unique challenge for Sayin, who has been playing at a Heisman level with both active. In the game against the Bruins, Sayin completed 74 percent of his passes for 184 yards and one touchdown, notably throwing receptions to eight different Buckeyes.
With both Smith and Tate out, one unit did see some improvement, that being the running game. Ohio State leaned heavily on the running back trio of Bo Jackson, Isaiah West and James Peoples, who combined for 215 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Buckeyes should look to do the same against the Scarlet Knights’ rushing defense.
Rutgers is allowing a nationwide-low 6.8 yards per rush attempt, an entire one yard higher than the team above them, being Air Force. It looks like the pass game may be taking a back seat for the second week in a row, and if that is the game, it poses another perfect opportunity for the Buckeye backfield to show out once again.