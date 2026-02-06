How Browns' Carson Schwesinger Won NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year

Carson Schwesinger's football career beyond the high school level started as a walk-on at UCLA.

And just a few years removed from such a decision, he's taken over the National Football League as one of the most exciting and talented linebackers.

After being selected No. 33 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Schwesinger dominated the NFL in his first year in the league. He finished the 2025 campaign with 156 combined tackles, 11 for a loss, nine quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. He also tacked on three pass deflections and two interceptions.

Due to having such an impact on the gridiron, he was named the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year. This year's celebration marked the 15th anniversary of the NFL Honors ceremony, with Schwesinger going up against James Pearce Jr., Nick Emmanwori, Xavier Watts, Jihaad Campbell, Abdul Carter and others who also put together impressive seasons.

But Schwesinger's selection for the honor really shocked no one.

He played an integral role in the success of the Browns' defense this past season, acting as the team's signal caller, wearing the green dot. He was flying all over the place, making an impact in both the passing and rushing games.

With nearly 160 tackles on the year, he recorded double-digit tackles nine times, the most on the team by a landslide. His season-high came in at 14, which he recorded twice.

“I'm proud of the way I went out and played this year and felt like I got better each week," he said in an interview with SI.

Just a few weeks ago, the Pro Football Writers of America announced that Schwesinger was that organization's 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is the first player to win the award in Cleveland's storied history.

The Future Is Bright for the 22-Year-Old

Prior to even stepping foot on the field in his rookie season, the Browns coaching staff knew they had something special in him. His motor was high, his IQ was through the roof and most importantly, his energy was infectious. Even in just his first few months with the organization, he commanded respect and dealt it back out.

"He's the same every day, which is the ultimate compliment to any human," linebackers coach Jason Tarver said back during the 2025 campaign. "And he just keeps wanting to get better and make plays just like we talked about. What's his favorite play? The next one. That's how he lived all year long and really proud of him."

Heading into an offseason where the Browns' front office is shaking things up, he'll have a chance to work closely with the new coaching staff. This will allow him to hear new ideas and see a potentially new system deployed on either side of the ball, while also getting a full offseason to continue adjusting to the pro game.

It's uncertain whether or not the team will be able to keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz around, since he was passed up on for the head coaching job, but no matter who's in his helmet giving him the play calls, he's expected to take another leap in 2026.

He's fast, athletic and strong, all characteristics that will continue to develop as he reaches his prime. The average window for NFL linebackers is between 24 and 28, with Schwesinger being considered an early bloomer.

For Cleveland, this is a great sign that they made a good selection in bringing in Schwesinger to anchor the defense for years to come. The organization is also expected to see the return of injured linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and, hopefully, the re-signing of Devin Bush, which will form a formidable trio in Cleveland.

While Schwesinger will get a chance to take a step back and reflect on just how good he was in his first year of professional ball, he'll likely jump right back into the weight room after the awards ceremony and keep building himself up further as training camp slowly approaches.

“[It’d] probably be cooler for my family [winning the award]," Schwesinger concluded in his interview with SI. "Sometimes my mom cares more about stuff than I do. I'm just trying to go play football.”