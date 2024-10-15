Why The Ohio State Buckeyes' Loss To Oregon Is Not Season-Defining
While Ohio State Buckeyes' fans are still mulling over the team's heartbreaking loss in Week 7 against the Oregon Ducks, there is still hope for the team to make a title run despite the unfortunate loss on the road.
In years prior, a loss like this could completely derail a team's chances of making the College Football Playoffs. Last year, the Oregon Ducks were in a similar situation to the Buckeyes. Dan Lanning's team played near-perfect season, but unfortunately fell to the Washington Huskies twice, which forced the Ducks out of the four-team playoffs.
But this season is completely different for multiple reasons. The expansion of the College Football Playoffs gives a chance to teams that suffer loses to highly-ranked opponents a shot to compete for the title.
Along with the expanded playoffs, the nature of this college football season still gives the Buckeyes a chance this year. Despite losing in Week 7, Ohio State is still the No. 4 team in the AP top 25. Teams like Georgia, Alabama, and Miami are below the Buckeyes due to either having a loss themselves or having a weak schedule.
Most of the team within the top 10, primarily the SEC schools, have yet to play each other, which will lead to multiple teams having two or more losses. No. 1 Texas is set to take on No. 5 Georgia in Week 8, along with No. 7 Alabama facing off against No. 11 Tennessee. These key matchups will play in the favor of the Buckeyes, as the team will benefit from these critical games when it comes to the odds of making it to the College Football Playoffs.
The path for the Buckeyes moving forward is quiet simple: win out.
Ohio State will travel to Penn State in Week 10. Knocking off the No. 3 team in the nation not only strengthens the teams' resume, but it also gives Ryan Day's squad the advantage over the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship. The Buckeyes will also have to defeat Indiana and Michigan to secure a spot at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Playing in the Conference Championship would give the best odds to the Buckeyes making the College Football Playoffs, even if the team does not beat Oregon for a second time this season.