Ohio State Star Opens Up About Explosive Offense
The Ohio State Buckeyes once again showed off their offensive prowess on Saturday against the Marshall Thundering Herd. All game long, the offense broke off big play after big play.
When everything was said and done, Ohio State won by a final score of 49-14.
One of the big key players in the offensive game plan this week was star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. He put together his best game of the season.
Egbuka ended up catching five passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. He showed off the huge playmaking potential that is expected to make him a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Following the game, Egbuka spoke out about the team's big-play potential.
"It's really hard to stop our running game and hard to stop our passing attack. We have Quinshon Judkins and TreyVeon Henderson, probably the best duo that I've ever seen in college football. And we have the athletes that we do, on the outside. So, there's threats everywhere. It's hard to game plan for us."
All of the offensive playmakers that the Buckeyes have are a huge part of the reason they're viewed as a national championship favorite. It's fun to watch an offense that features Egbuka, Judkins, Henderson, and Jeremiah Smith. There are very few weaknesses within the offense.
On the season, Egbuka has caught 14 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown. Due to the big start to the year by the freshman phenom Smith, Egbuka's impacts have gone relatively unheralded. However, he's going to be a massive impact piece that will decide whether or not Ohio State has the kind of season they're targeting.
Also, head coach Ryan Day shared an awesome story about Egbuka following the game. The story showed just how much of a team player the dynamic wide receiver is for the squad.
One of the big reasons he came back to the team for another season was to help Smith in his freshman year. He wanted to help be a mentor to a player that he sees having a special future.
All of that being said, Egbuka deserves all of the recognition he is getting after this week's win. He put on an impressive show and is going to be a huge leader for this Ohio State team moving forward.