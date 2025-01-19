Ohio State Buckeyes' Five-Star Commit Set To Visit Big Ten School
As the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for their National Championship matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the prestige program may already have some competition in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
According to college football insider Chad Simmons, Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. is expected to return to Oregon on Jan 25.
Henry Jr. is one of the many high school recruits that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Oregon's Dan Lanning have been fighting for in recent memory. Ever since Lanning took over for the Ducks, he's done a tremendous job with landing top-tier talent. The former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator got 2025 five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord to flip his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon on National Signing Day back in Dec.
The son of former NFL player Chris Henry is currently the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. At 6-foot-4, 195 lbs, Henry Jr. has a rare blend of size and speed, which makes him one of the most prolific high school prospects in the upcoming recruiting cycle. It did not take long for the young star to announce his commitment to Ohio State, as he made the decision back in 2023 despite receiving offers from Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
Day was able to land multiple wide receivers in the 2025 cycle, along with one other receiver in the 2026 class in four-star Jaeden Ricketts. However, Henry Jr. is the lone five-star recruit in the Buckeyes' upcoming recruiting class, which would be a huge loss for Ohio State if he decides to decommit.