This Highly-Touted Ohio State Football Recruit Received No. 1 Ranking
The Ohio State Buckeyes' pipeline of talented wide receivers looks promising in the near future.
Five star wideout Chris Henry Jr, the lone Buckeyes commit in the 2026 class, was recently ranked the No. 1 prospect in the ESPN Jr. 300 update for the 2026 recruiting class.
The son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry has completely dazzled many with his elite combination of size and speed. At 6-foot-5, 200 lbs, Henry Jr. has displayed his tremendus ball skills and speed at Mater Dei High School this season. Evaluators have compared his style of play to Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Mike Evans.
Henry Jr's high school wide receiver coach, James Griffin, told college football writer Eli Lederman earlier this year that his star wideout works hard to be elite.
"I think everybody in his life wants to see Chris Henry Jr. play on Sundays," Mater Dei wide receivers coach James Griffin said. "The kid has everything -- he's just like his dad. He's working his butt off to be elite like that every day."- James Griffin
Despite receiving offers from Alabama, Oregon, and his father's alumi mater of West Virginia, Henry Jr. quickly committed to the Buckeyes during the summer of 2023. His sister, Seini Hicks, is also committed to Ohio State for Women's Basketball in the 2024 class.
The California native is a five-star in 247Sports' composite ratings, while being the No. 3 prospect and No.1 wide receiver in the 2026 class. Henry Jr. is also the first wide receiving that is a five-star to commit to the Buckeyes since the 2024 class that included Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham.