Lack of Transfers Speaks Volumes About Strength of Ohio State Buckeyes QB Room
The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback room has officially survived the Spring transfer portal.
The second and final opportunity for players to leave ahead of the coming season closed early on Wednesday. Six members of the Buckeyes elected to test the portal's waters, including running back Dallan Hayden, safety Ja'Had Carter and receiver Kyion Grayes.
Impressively, not a single one of Ohio State's five quarterbacks chose to leave. Each signal-caller decided to stick it out with the Buckeyes, despite knowing they probably would not all see the field this season.
Ohio State is coming off of a less-than-satisfactory year in the quarterbacks department. Former starter Kyle McCord was criticized by fans over a handful of poorly timed mistakes, while sophomores Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz struggled to find their footing in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.
The solution for the Buckeyes this offseason has been to add fifth-year quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State, as well as sign high-level recruits Prentiss "Air" Noland and Julian Sayin. Now, Ohio State has a strong argument to be the best quarterback room in the country.
Before the start of the Spring portal window, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told reporters he did not expect many of his guys to leave (if any at all). Day said he believed the players on his roster came for more reasons than just wanting to be a starter, a take on which he seems to be correct.
"We talk about why do you play so hard here at Ohio State, it's because of the brotherhood, the love of your teammates," Day said back in early April. "I think we have a good group that way. I think guys want to be here, they want to be at Ohio State, they understand what it means to be a Buckeye, and they see the opportunity this season. So I don't see a bunch of guys that are just looking to run out the door."