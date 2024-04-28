2024 NFL Draft: Multiple Ohio State Buckeyes Sign UDFA Contracts
The 2024 NFL Draft ended as a productive weekend for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Four Buckeyes players heard their names called during the three-day event. Star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. kicked things off as the fourth-overall choice and was followed by defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (Cleveland Browns), tight end Cade Stover (Houston Texans), and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (Las Vegas Raiders).
In the hours since the draft closed late Saturday evening, three other members of the Scarlet and Gray have signed NFL contracts as "undrafted free agents." Here are the latest Ohio State players to ink professional deals.
Josh Proctor (SAF) - Jacksonville Jaguars
Josh Proctor's time at Ohio State was plagued by injuries, which limited his on-field contributions. However, the safety has more than proven his ability in the reps which he has received.
During the NFL Combine, the Owasso, Oklahoma native said his time off of the field has helped him prepare himself for life in the NFL.
"It helped me mature," Proctor said. "Helped me learn, helped me grow in different aspects in life. So honestly, it's just a great opportunity to be a better person, a better player at the end of the day."
Xavier Johnson (WR) - Buffalo Bills
Xavier Johnson was Ohio State's primary option out of the slot last season, a position at which he was able to mix his terrific hands with lightning speed. Receiver is not the only spot at which Johnson has experience, as the career of "weapon X" began playing defensive back.
By adding Johnson to their roster, the Bills are one step closer to filling the massive shoes of receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs was traded to the Texans earlier this month, in exchange for a handful of current and future draft picks.
Matthew Jones (OL) - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins offensive line was one of the best in the NFL last season. Miami finished with the most earned yards last season with 6,822, which averages out to over 400 per game.
Matthew Jones will have to work hard to earn a place on such a strong O-line, something of which the senior is not afraid. Following Ohio State's Pro Day on March 20, Jones said his focus would be on becoming as multifaceted as possible.
"I'm just trying to be as versitalle as possible," Jones said. "From that center position, just be comfortable and be confident."