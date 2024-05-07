WATCH: Mason Lohrei Scores First NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Goal
Former Ohio State Buckeyes defenseman Mason Lohrei scored the first postseason goal of his NHL career Monday night, leading the Boston Bruins to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
The Bruins found themselves tied 1-1 late in the second period when a loose puck made its way onto the stick of defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. Squaring up to the net, Wotherspoon laced a feed down to Lohrei, who then went bar-down to give the B's a 2-1 lead.
"(Wotherspoon) made a great play at the blue line and got the puck down to me," Lohrei said. "I had some space, got my head up, Pastrnak was on the back door. I think that kinda made the goalie go down a little, so I took that space up top."
The ex-Buckeyes star is now the fourth rookie defenseman to score a post-season goal in the last ten years, joining Torey Krug (2014), Charlie McAvoy (2018), and Connor Clifton (2019 and 2020). Having given the Bruins a lead that they would take to the final horn, Lohrei is also the first rookie d-man to record a game-winning playoff goal since the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar back in 2020
Bruins forward and team captain Brad Marchand praised Lohrei's effort after the game.
"Mason has come in and played unbelievable for us," Marchand said. "He's made a lot of really good plays, jumping up in the play. He's battling hard, he's making strong plays defensively. So it's great to see."
Defensemen like Lohrei are a major reason why the Bruins find themselves still in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.
Brandon Carlo (Lohrei's linemate) also lit the lamp on Monday, giving the Bruins their fourth goal of the playoffs scored by a defenseman. This total puts Boston tied with the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights for the second most in this category, just behind the five-goal Avalanche.
Lohrei and the Bruins are back in action against the Panthers on Wednesday, May 8. Puck drop from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.