Ohio State Buckeyes’ Ryan Day Issues Bold Running Back Prediction
While the Ohio State Buckeyes have said goodbye to two incredible running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, they welcome in a fresh crop of guys ready to take the torch.
The group of players, currently, that are next up for the Buckeyes are West Virginia transfer CJ Donaldson Jr., sophomore James Peoples, and freshman Bo Jackson. This room is structured much like last year’s group where it was an incumbent, a transfer and a freshman.
Out of the three, Peoples is the one that many have circled to be the next great back in Columbus.
After a productive afternoon during Ohio State’s spring game on Saturday, head coach Ryan Day commented on Peoples.
“I think James has a chance to be a special back. Still, he hasn’t played a bunch of football but he’s got great energy. He’s really matured, he’s coachable, he’s seen the way it’s supposed to look. He knows that the standard is.”
The last part of that quote from Day stands out. Peoples is the only guy in that group that has been there and knows what the standard of work is. He learned from two of the best running backs to ever put on the Scarlet and Gray.
Peoples has limited stats throughout his career. He appeared in just eight games last season including the College Football Playoff game against Tennessee. He finished the year with 49 carriers for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
With a new quarterback at the helm next season, it will be critically important for Ohio State to have a great rushing attack. It could take a couple of weeks for the Buckeyes’ passing game to start clicking, so they will have to lean on the run.
To do that, they are going to have to rely on their new running backs to live up to the standard that has been set and carry the legacy forward.