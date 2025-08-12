Ohio State HC Sends Urgent Message to Buckeyes Fans
The Ohio State Buckeyes may be the defending national champions, but they already have a new season beginning in less than three weeks.
Ohio State will face the Texas Longhorns in a dazzling 2025 opener on Aug. 30, a rematch of last season's Cotton Bowl where the Buckeyes defeated Texas in a thriller.
Things are a bit different this time around, though. Ohio State's roster has undergone sweeping changes thanks to the NFL Draft, losing almost all of their starters on defense while also watching some key offensive players — such as quarterback Will Howard — depart.
Not only that, but the Longhorns will be fielding Arch Manning under center, which certainly makes their offense that much more formidable, even if Texas has subtracted some critical pieces, as well.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has made his thoughts abundantly clear on the Longhorns matchup, noting that it will not exactly be an easy affair for Ohio State.
The good news is that the game will take place at Ohio Stadium, and Day is expecting the home fans to bring the noise.
"(Texas) can't get away with the clap. We've got to bring it and put them on a silent cadence." Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. "It's got to be the loudest it's ever been. What an unbelievable atmosphere it's going to be."
Ohio State's home-field advantage could be the deciding factor
In a clash between two teams that appear to be so evenly matched on paper, there isn't much room for an edge, but the Buckeyes may have it thanks to the contest being held at The Shoe.
Day is instilling that thought into his players weeks in advance.
"We remind our players that this game is here," Day said. "You can't all of a sudden just get fired up the week of the game. We're playing that game right now, every single moment. Even while I'm here, I got to get back and watch film because we got work to do."
There are many who view Texas as the best team in the country heading into 2025. Meanwhile, there is a very large faction of fans and pundits who aren't even picking Ohio State to win the Big Ten. Penn State seems to be the popular choice there.
However, the Buckeyes have the perfect opportunity to make a big statement in Week 1, and Day is obviously well aware of that fact.
