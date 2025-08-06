Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Delivers Shocking Claim on Offensive Line
The Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive line was terrific last season, and two of their linemen — Donovan Jackson and Josh Simmons — ultimately ended up being first-round NFL Draft picks. Ohio State also saw a couple of its other key players run out of eligibility.
So after losing so many integral pieces in the trenches, how will Ohio State manage heading into 2025?
Well, the Buckeyes plucked tackle Ethan Onianwa via the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, and the general consensus has long been the that he will start at left tackle. Buckeyes fans were excited about the four-star transfer, too. But is it possible that head coach Ryan Day could actually change Onianwa's position?
That appears to be a legitimate possibility, as sophomore Austin Siereveld — expected to be the right tackle — has been getting in some work at left tackle during fall camp.
Day was asked about Siereveld this week, and he delivered a rather surprising statement on the situation.
“He's getting work at left right now. Now primary positions, secondary positions, these things are all in play, but we believe that he can do that, he can play left tackle for us,” Day told reporters. “We certainly know he can play guard. Ethan, (Philip Daniels), those guys are all playing, Ian Moore. So those guys are rolling and getting a lot of reps."
Is Austin Siereveld going to be Ohio State's left tackle?
Day didn't just stop there, though. Siereveld may not just be getting reps at left tackle as an emergency option. Day blatantly said that he could win the job and keep the job.
“We're seeing some things out of him this offseason in terms of leadership, just taking on a great voice in that room," Day added. "He was an Iron Buckeye. So all these things are leading us to believe that he can be our left tackle moving forward.”
Now, could this just be coach speak? Absolutely. Onianwa is still probably the favorite to win the job, but the fact that Siereveld may be seriously competing to become Ohio State's starting left tackle is definitely something no one had on their bingo card with the regular season just around the corner.
That's not to take anything away from Siereveld. He clearly has potential, which we all saw last season. But the Buckeyes specifically brought Onianwa over to fill that left tackle gap, and now, there seems to be a chance that he won't even be starting at the position come Aug. 30.
