Ohio State Buckeyes’ Superstar Caleb Downs Taking on Key Role in 2025
The most impactful addition to the Ohio State Buckeyes’ 2024 team was Caleb Downs. Ryan Day was able to convince the young phenom to transfer to Ohio State from Alabama after he had arguably the best season out of any safety in all of college football.
He followed up his freshman year with an equally impressive sophomore campaign. He finished as a finalist for the Thorpe Award along with a National Championship ring on his finger.
Statistically speaking, he compiled 81 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions, and one touchdown on a punt return. He was dominant in year two and is looking to continue his growth in the 2025 season.
This year will be different for Downs, as for the first time in his career, he is the veteran guy in the defensive back room. He and Davison Igbinosun are the only two remaining starters from last year’s defense and next year's secondary will be filled with new faces and youth.
Downs was asked during the spring game on Saturday what it is like taking on more of a leadership role.
“It has been a positive for me to be able to take a leadership role and helping people. Helping the guys to grow every day and I think that we have done that this spring. We have gotten better from where we started and there is more to do.”
One thing that has consistently stood out about him is that he is mature beyond his years. He just turned 20 years old in December, but when he speaks, everyone listens. He has seen a lot of football, he has played a lot of great football and he knows what the ultimate goal is.
Now that he and the Buckeyes have been to the mountain top, they are desperate to go back. Downs will be a critical piece of making sure the Buckeyes’ secondary lives up to the standard that has been set for them and does their part to propel Ohio State in 2025.