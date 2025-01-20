Ohio State Football: Preview and Prediction National Championship vs Notre Dame
For the first time since 2014, the Ohio State Buckeyes are back in the National Championship.
Head coach Ryan Day is set to make his first ever National Championship appearance after leading his squad to an impressive 13-2 record this season. The only thing that stands between the Buckeyes and a National Title is head coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Here's everything you need to know for Ohio State's National Championship matchup on Monday.
What To Watch For
While the Buckeyes have seen their fair share of injuries this season, the Fighting Irish have been battling multiple injuries throughout the CFP.
Offensive lineman Charles Jagusah is expected to make his first start of the 2024-25 season at left tackle for Anthonie Knapp, who was ruled out early last week. Jagusah made an appearance in the team's previous matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions at left guard for an injured Rocco Spindler, who is now expected to play.
The main question for Ohio State coming into Monday's matchup, however, lies with freshman standout Jeremiah Smith.
After finishing with 13 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the program's victories over Tennessee and Oregon, Smith had one catch for three yards against the Texas Longhorns. The main reason for Smith lack of production was due to the defensive scheme Texas presented in the semifinals. Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski did a fantastic job of using a "bracket coverage" against Smith, which allowed for his defense to virtually double or triple team Smith.
With this in mind, there's a chance that Notre Dame's defense could offer a similar look on Monday, which could negatively effect the Buckeyes' offensive game plan.
Notre Dame's Key Players
One of Notre Dame's main contributors on offense this season has been running back Jeremiyah Love.
Despite not seeing a heavy workload like most college running backs this year, Love has been tremendous. The sophomore rusher is up to 1,121 rushing yards on 159 carries this year, while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. His rare combination of size and speed makes him a threat on the ground at all times.
On the defensive side of the ball, safety Xavier Watts has been a strong, productive leader for the Fighting Irish this season.
The senior defensive back has been touted as one of the best secondary unit players in college football, as he currently holds a 87.9 defensive grade, according to PFF. Watts also has six interceptions and three pass breakups this season, making him a problem for opposing offenses.
The "X Factor": Ohio State's Pass Catchers
If Notre Dame decided to focus on taking away Smith in the passing game, the Buckeyes must rely on the rest of their top-tier pass catchers.
Sophomore wideout Carnell Tate had an impressive game against the Longhorns, as he led Ohio State in receptions and receiving yards with seven catches for 87 yards. Tate, along with veteran receiver Emeka Egbuka will likely get a fair share of targets on Monday.
In addition to the Buckeyes' NFL-caliber wide receivers, tight end Gee Scott Jr. could be in line for another solid performance agains the Fighting Irish. The senior from Seattle, WA had five catches for 30 yards against Texas and served as a reliable option for Howard.