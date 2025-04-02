Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer Opens Up About Deion Sanders' Latest Proposal

Former Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Urban Meyer recently gave his thoughts on Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spring ball proposal.

Dylan Feltovich

Urban Meyer was the keynote speaker of the 2025 All Sports Association Awards Banquet. Meyer coached 17 seasons as a head coach, and is most well-known for his tenures at both the University of Florida and Ohio State University, where he earned 3 national championship titles (UF: 2008, 2009, OSU: 2014).
With spring practices being all the talk around college football right now, a familiar face to the Ohio State Buckeyes' program gave his thoughts surrounding the new ideas being discussed about the spring season

NFL Legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders recently proposed the idea of playing a spring game against another program, instead of the tradition inter-squad game. This quickly gained traction, as Syracuse head coach Fran Brown responded to the proposal by volunteering his team as the opponent on social media.

With this new-found idea of playing different programs in the spring, former Buckeyes' head coach Urban Meyer was intrigued, claiming that he believes it's a great idea.

“Typical Deion," said Meyer on an episode of The Triple Option podcast. "I mean, it makes you sit back and say, ‘What?’ and then you’re like, ‘Man, what a hell of an idea.’ … I think it’s a great idea. I’d have to see it. I’d have to learn more about it.”

Unfortunately for college football fans, Sanders' plan was denied by the NCAA's FBS oversight committee. Their reasoning had to do with most programs already planning their spring practices, along with recruitment advantages and academics. However, the proposal easily makes fans think about how FBS schools could grow from a game against another opponent from a competitive viewpoint.

