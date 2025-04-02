Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer Opens Up About Deion Sanders' Latest Proposal
With spring practices being all the talk around college football right now, a familiar face to the Ohio State Buckeyes' program gave his thoughts surrounding the new ideas being discussed about the spring season
NFL Legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders recently proposed the idea of playing a spring game against another program, instead of the tradition inter-squad game. This quickly gained traction, as Syracuse head coach Fran Brown responded to the proposal by volunteering his team as the opponent on social media.
With this new-found idea of playing different programs in the spring, former Buckeyes' head coach Urban Meyer was intrigued, claiming that he believes it's a great idea.
“Typical Deion," said Meyer on an episode of The Triple Option podcast. "I mean, it makes you sit back and say, ‘What?’ and then you’re like, ‘Man, what a hell of an idea.’ … I think it’s a great idea. I’d have to see it. I’d have to learn more about it.”
Unfortunately for college football fans, Sanders' plan was denied by the NCAA's FBS oversight committee. Their reasoning had to do with most programs already planning their spring practices, along with recruitment advantages and academics. However, the proposal easily makes fans think about how FBS schools could grow from a game against another opponent from a competitive viewpoint.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major News on 4-Star 2026 Defender
MORE: Analyst Exposes Concerning Update on Ohio State's Julian Sayin
MORE: Green Bay Packers Linked to Ohio State Buckeyes CFP Hero
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Considering Using Star Defender in Wild Role