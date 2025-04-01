Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Huge Chris Henry Jr. News
The Ohio State Buckeyes have continued to dominate in the program's upcoming recruiting class, especially after gaining reassurance from their top recruit.
2026 five-star wide receiver and Ohio State Buckeyes' commit Chris Henry Jr. announce on Tuesday that he has officially shut down his recruitment via an X post on Tuesday.
In addition to the huge news, On3sports' Haynes Fawcett reported that Henry Jr. cancelled his Official Visits to Oregon, USC, and Miami, which were set to take place this summer.
As the son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry Sr, the California native is currently the No. 2 rated receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. At 6-foot-5, 205 lbs, Henry Jr. possess a rare blend of speed and size that easily translates at the next level. In his freshman season at Mater Dei High School, he finished the year as a MaxPreps Freshman All-American, while playing both wide receiver and cornerback for the Monarchs.
Head coach Ryan Day has continued to dominant on the recruiting trail in the 2026 class. Henry Jr. is one of two five-star prospects to announce his commitment to Ohio State, as safety Blaine Bradford recently joined the group on Mar 31. Day's class also includes six four-star commits, making the Buckeyes the No. 7 rated program in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rating.
