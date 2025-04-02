Green Bay Packers Linked to Ohio State Buckeyes CFP Hero
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a ton of players slated to be selected in the NFL Draft later this month, and perhaps one of the best of the bunch is defensive end JT Tuimoloau.
Tuimoloau was absolutely dominant for Ohio State this past season, racking up 61 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He was a menace throughout the Buckeyes' run to a national championship, posting 5.5 sacks throughout the College Football Playoff.
The 21-year-old is widely viewed as a Day 2 pick in the draft, and Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network is predicting him to land with the Green Bay Packers in the second round.
"Lukas Van Ness still has potential as a young edge rusher who was a first-round pick, but with his slow start to his NFL career, another rotational defender in the mix would be smart for the Packers," Infante wrote. "JT Tuimoloau is a gifted athlete with tremendous power, good short-area quickness, and a high motor that would make him a considerable threat opposite Rashan Gary."
The Packers are definitely in need of another pass rusher, and a versatile one like Tuimoloau may be exactly what the doctor ordered for Green Bay.
Tuimoloau spent four seasons at Ohio State, arriving in 2021 and showing steady improvement each year before breaking out in 2024.
Overall, the Edgewood, Wa. native accumulated 144 tackles, 45 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks throughout his stay in Columbus.
We'll see if Tuimoloau lasts long enough for the Packers to nab him with the 54th overall pick.
