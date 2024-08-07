NCAA Sanctions For Jim Harbaugh Serve As Warning Signal To Other Coaches
The Michigan Wolverines have taken the college football world by storm when it comes to news for all the wrong reasons. Ohio State fans along with really the whole country know about the sign-stealing scandal and other issues that keep looming around the Wolverines program. On Wednesday, the NCAA finally released some sanctions against former head coach Jim Harbaugh as a result of violating recruiting rules.
The four-year show cause with a one-season suspension for his part in the violations is a hefty punishment. Although the NCAA "dropped the hammer", the actual "nail" in this scenario is no longer coaching at the collegiate ranks. This is absolutely a warning signal to other college coaches, while also trying to keep Harbaugh away from the college game.
Despite receiving a three-game suspension from the Big Ten Conference at the end of the regular season in 2023, Harbaugh managed to lead his Michigan team to the National Championship, won the title by defeating Washington and then fled to the NFL before the NCAA handed down any further punishments.
Now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Harbaugh might not like the news from Wednesday, but it likely will never impact him professionally. At 60 years old and facing serious punishments at the collegiate ranks, Harbaugh will probably never return to any form of college coaching.
Even though Harbaugh will never truly "face the music" when all is said and done, his punishment is a warning signal to other college coaches. The NCAA would like to prevent having future violators of recruiting and inducement rules. In order to deter other coaches from a similar situation, both the four-year show cause and one-year suspension should act as a nice scare tactic.
For Ohio State fans, this is one thing everyone has been waiting on for quite some time. Even though Harbaugh's punishment for this is checked off the list, the assumption is that Michigan's nightmare run of bad news could continue for a while.