Ohio State Buckeyes Superstar Facing Most Difficult Test Yet
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to face the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, and a spot in the National Championship Game is on the line.
It is definitely an interesting matchup, and while Ohio State is clearly the more talented of the two teams, Texas is not to be underestimated. Especially defensively.
As a matter of fact, the Longhorns may boast the nation's best cornerback in Jahdae Barron, who presents a different type of challenge for Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
This will unquestionably be the most significant matchup of the affair, and it begs the question: is Smith—and Ohio State's offense—ready for the challenge that Barron and the rest of Texas' defense will present?
Remember: the last time the Buckeyes saw a very talented, physical defense, they crumbled. That was against the Michigan Wolverines in the season finale, and Michigan was missing arguably its best defensive player in cornerback Will Johnson.
While Texas and Michigan are two entirely different teams, you can't help but wonder if the Longhorns' defense—more specifically Barron—will give Ohio State issues.
If Barron is able to take Smith out of the game or at least make him uncomfortable (the former probably really isn't all that possible), this will suddenly become a very winnable game for the Longhorns.
Yes, the Buckeyes have other big-time weapons like Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, but the crux of their offense revolves around Smith's explosiveness and ability to make plays in the open field.
That will be a much stiffer challenge against Texas, which boasted the third-best pass defense in the country this year. The Longhorns' secondary is no joke, and if Barron is shading Smith for the majority of the contest, it could pose significant problems.
It will be on Ryan Day and Chip Kelly to get creative with playcalling, which is something they didn't do against Michigan in late November.
It will also be on Smith to show that he can consistently make plays regardless of the defender. He had one of his least productive games of the season against the Wolverines, managing just five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio State is certainly deep enough to beat Texas even if Smith isn't at his best, but it will be a heck of a lot easier if he wins his matchup with Barron.
But that is a heck of a lot easier said than done for the freshman, regardless of how insanely talented he is.