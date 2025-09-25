Ohio State Buckeyes need this player to step up big against Washington
The Buckeyes are just a few days away from stepping back on a gameday field.
This past week, the Buckeyes took advantage of a bye week to rest. The team was able to reccouperatre, get back up to speed and put the first three weeks of the season behind them.
They went 3-0 during that time with wins over the University of Texas, Grambling State and Ohio University.
Head coach Ryan Day highlighted in a press conference last week that the team was going to try its best to stay on schedule. The team maintained practice days up until the weekend before the players got some time to catch up on their personal lives.
With the coming few weeks being a challenge, Day knows the team is going to have to be ready for each team they come across.
"You know, we know the next four games are gonna be a challenge," Day said. "This will be our first conference game here. This will be our first road game, and three of the next four will be conference road games... We have to prepare to go on the road and play really, really good football."
So far, the X-Factor for the Buckeyes has been sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin.
Through his first three starts in his college career, Sayin has been nothing short of electrifying and consistent. He has tossed for 779 yards, eight touchdowns and just three interceptions. Heading into the game against Washington, he sits as the No. 1 player in the Big Ten in completion percentage at 78.9%. That percentage is also the best in the entire NCAA.
He has only thrown 15 incompletions this season, an average of a measly five a game.
Right now, his passer efficiency rating is near 200 at a point of 199.8. That rating is showing through in his ability to read the field as he is No. 3 in the Big Ten in yards-per-completion at 13.9.
With the Buckeyes needing to come out swinging in conference play, they will have to ensure that Sayin is ready to go.
And so far this season, he hasn't shown to be rattled by anything.
In the game against Grambling State, he completed his first 16 passes, an Ohio State record, before finishing the game 18-for-19. He passed for a season-high four touchdowns as well.
“There were guys open, and so that was good. He did his job,” Day said following the game. “But I think you’re seeing how quick the ball comes out. He is seeing the field well, and it was good to see him push the ball down the field as well because he does have a strong arm. And when we can stretch the field vertically, horizontally, and then run the ball, that’s when we’re at our best.”
This season has been special for the sophomore quarterback. He has shown the ability to move in the pocket and dance around to avoid contact, throw lasers into tight windows and also find deep shots down the field.
Most notably, Sayin completed an 87-yard touchdown pass to wideout Jeremiah Smith, the second-longest in Ohio State's history.
With the Huskies putting up a lot of numbers offensively, led by their sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who is statistically the best quarterback in the Big Ten right now. The stage is set for this to be a slugfest between two of the most red-hot offenses in college football.
The two teams will be ready to clash on Saturday, Sept. 27, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. EST.
The game will be played at Husky Stadium in Seattle with excellent weather conditions expected moving into the weekend.